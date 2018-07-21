Bitcedi (BXC) Price Reaches $0.0099

Bitcedi (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Bitcedi coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcedi has a total market cap of $57,027.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitcedi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcedi has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcedi alerts:

Masari (MSR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000378 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About Bitcedi

Bitcedi is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2016. Bitcedi’s total supply is 9,616,277 coins and its circulating supply is 5,756,371 coins. Bitcedi’s official website is bitcedi.org . Bitcedi’s official Twitter account is @bitcedis and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcedi Coin Trading

Bitcedi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcedi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcedi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcedi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcedi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcedi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.