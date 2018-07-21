Bismuth Market Cap Reaches $10.32 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, Bismuth has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00012256 BTC on popular exchanges including Octaex and Cryptopia. Bismuth has a total market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $22,971.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 11,939,107 coins and its circulating supply is 11,337,665 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Octaex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

