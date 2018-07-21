Birds (BIRDS) Trading 17% Higher This Week

Birds (CURRENCY:BIRDS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Birds has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $10.00 worth of Birds was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Birds has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Birds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003764 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000477 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00449845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00163719 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024440 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Birds

Birds’ official Twitter account is @Birds_Coin . Birds’ official website is www.birdscoin.com

Buying and Selling Birds

Birds can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birds should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birds using one of the exchanges listed above.

