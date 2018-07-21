BidaskClub Upgrades Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) to “Buy”

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

CLMT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $7.75 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.41. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $750.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.61 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 1st quarter valued at $6,666,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 801,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 286,558 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

