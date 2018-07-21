BidaskClub Upgrades Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) to Hold

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals opened at $105.93 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $70.76 and a 1 year high of $153.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.61.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.06. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 565.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $164,177.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,178,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,999 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,231,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,798,000 after purchasing an additional 397,668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 921.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 819,160 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,067,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 348,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,515,000 after purchasing an additional 242,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

