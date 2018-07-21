BidaskClub Lowers Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.94.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust opened at $17.94 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 98.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNH. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $258,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

