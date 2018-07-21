BidaskClub Downgrades Potlatchdeltic (PCH) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.83.

Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Potlatchdeltic has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $56.35.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.68 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 24.94%. analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 6th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 124.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

