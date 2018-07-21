BidaskClub Downgrades Fusion Telecommunications International (FSNN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Dawson James initiated coverage on Fusion Telecommunications International in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Telecommunications International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fusion Telecommunications International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fusion Telecommunications International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Fusion Telecommunications International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSNN opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Fusion Telecommunications International has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.54 million. Fusion Telecommunications International had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 147.98%. equities analysts forecast that Fusion Telecommunications International will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Matthew D. Rosen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSNN. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,974,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 673.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 94,204 shares during the period. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Telecommunications International

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based solutions to small, medium, and large businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Business Services and Carrier Services.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Telecommunications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Telecommunications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.