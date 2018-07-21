BidaskClub Downgrades Albireo Pharma (ALBO) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

ALBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma opened at $32.61 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($3.90). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 million. research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jan Mattsson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $806,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,535.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 48.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 134,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 43,917 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 32.7% in the second quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 234.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 109,017 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.