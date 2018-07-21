BHP Billiton’s (BLT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BHP Billiton (LON:BLT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,850 ($24.49) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BHP Billiton from GBX 1,550 ($20.52) to GBX 1,600 ($21.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of BHP Billiton from GBX 1,480 ($19.59) to GBX 1,610 ($21.31) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BHP Billiton to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.50) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.47) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,669.68 ($22.10).

Get BHP Billiton alerts:

Shares of BHP Billiton opened at GBX 1,613.40 ($21.36) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. BHP Billiton has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,103 ($14.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,662.40 ($22.00).

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.