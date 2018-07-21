Best Buy (BBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Best Buy’s extensive investments to upgrade operations with special focus on developing omni-channel capabilities, supply chain and cost reduction opportunities coupled with strengthening partnership with vendors bode well. The company’s “Best Buy 2020: Building the New Blue” program aims to explore growth opportunities and optimize cost. These efforts have helped the stock to outpace the industry in the past year and continue post upbeat results, as evident from first-quarter fiscal 2019 performance. Management also provided an encouraging second-quarter view but maintained its fiscal 2019 projection. The company is concentrating on enhancing mobile phone category in its big-box stores as well as online under Mobile 2020 strategy. However, management hinted that higher investments in supply chain, increased transportation costs and national rollout of Total Tech Support may hurt margins.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, June 8th. Loop Capital set a $85.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $77.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $48.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.88.

Best Buy traded down $1.87, hitting $76.11, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,791,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,477. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

In related news, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,368,423.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,353.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $84,341.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,999 shares of company stock worth $2,344,505. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 850.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

