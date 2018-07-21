Berenberg Bank Reiterates €29.00 Price Target for Uniper (UN01)

Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.72 ($27.91).

Shares of Uniper opened at €26.54 ($31.22) on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €14.14 ($16.64) and a fifty-two week high of €26.64 ($31.34).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

