Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Engie (ENGI) a €15.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENGI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.90 ($18.71) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Engie has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.27 ($17.97).

Engie stock opened at €13.54 ($15.93) on Wednesday. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

