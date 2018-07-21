Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 11,557 Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (FT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.63% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 139,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust opened at $6.73 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36.

The business also recently declared a jul 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.71%.

Franklin Universal Trust Profile

There is no company description available for Franklin Universal Trust.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.