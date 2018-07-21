Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NFJ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.10% of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFJ. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 162.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,963,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,523 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 139.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 969,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 564,896 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 25.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 969,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 196,178 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the fourth quarter worth $1,713,000.

NYSE:NFJ opened at $12.80 on Friday. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying common stocks and income producing convertible securities.

