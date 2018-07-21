Bemis (BMS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Bemis (NYSE:BMS) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bemis earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.104495195843 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bemis from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bemis in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bemis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bemis in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Get Bemis alerts:

NYSE:BMS opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. Bemis has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Bemis had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Bemis’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Bemis will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.