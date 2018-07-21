Bata Reaches Market Capitalization of $444,152.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. Bata has a total market cap of $444,152.00 and $960.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bata has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0882 or 0.00001182 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.01132570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005132 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005528 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00017383 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,034,538 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bata is www.bata.io

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

