Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Vedanta Resources (VED)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Vedanta Resources (LON:VED) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

VED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Vedanta Resources to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.97) target price on shares of Vedanta Resources in a research note on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vedanta Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 890 ($11.78) target price on shares of Vedanta Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 917.14 ($12.14).

Shares of Vedanta Resources opened at GBX 773 ($10.23) on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vedanta Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 558.50 ($7.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 981.80 ($13.00).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 19th will be paid a GBX 30.47 ($0.40) dividend. This is an increase from Vedanta Resources’s previous dividend of $18.31. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th.

About Vedanta Resources

Vedanta Resources plc operates as a diversified natural resources company in India, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Australia, and Liberia. It primarily produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum deposits. The company also explores for, extracts, and processes minerals, as well as oil and gas.

