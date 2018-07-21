Barclays Increases Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Price Target to $29.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $21.25 rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLMN. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Bloomin’ Brands opened at $21.42 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.35. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 198.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $3,703,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,112.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 759,457 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,721 over the last three months. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 90,182 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

