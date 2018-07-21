Barclays Cuts Rio Tinto (RIO) Price Target to GBX 4,100

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 4,300 ($56.92) to GBX 4,100 ($54.27) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.59) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($51.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Societe Generale set a GBX 4,050 ($53.61) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,000 ($66.18) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,269.44 ($56.51).

Shares of Rio Tinto opened at GBX 4,087 ($54.10) on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 2,882.50 ($38.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,226.56 ($55.94).

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 4,759 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,247 ($56.21), for a total transaction of £202,114.73 ($267,524.46).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

