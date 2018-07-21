Barclays Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) a CHF 316 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 316 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZURN. UBS Group set a CHF 315 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 305 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 324.27.

Shares of VTX:ZURN opened at CHF 314.20 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

