Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$89.09.

BNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

In other Bank of Nova Scotia news, Director Scott Thomson purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$77.25 per share, with a total value of C$146,775.00. Also, insider Michael D. Penner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$582,500.00.

BNS opened at C$75.98 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$73.91 and a 52 week high of C$85.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.89 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 32.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

