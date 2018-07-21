Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.45% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $48,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,270.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $212.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.12 and a fifty-two week high of $214.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.3152 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.