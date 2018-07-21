Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,912 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after selling 1,200,703 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.54% of Michael Kors worth $53,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Michael Kors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,154 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Michael Kors by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in Michael Kors by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Michael Kors by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Michael Kors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,036 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Michael Kors news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 12,100 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $794,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at $995,819.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $10,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,197 shares of company stock worth $21,661,754. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KORS opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.06.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Michael Kors’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

KORS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $66.00 price objective on Michael Kors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Michael Kors in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Michael Kors from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Michael Kors in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

