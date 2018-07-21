Bank of Montreal Can Buys 167,599 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of HCA Healthcare worth $51,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 198.9% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 170,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after buying an additional 113,265 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9,933.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 112,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 111,650 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $10,711,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,630.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 99,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $10,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,652,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,198,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,974 shares of company stock worth $5,511,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare opened at $108.00 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.39. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $108.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.26. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 55.50% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.16.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

