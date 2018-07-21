Bank of America Reiterates “$113.00” Price Target for Danaher (DHR)

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) received a $113.00 price target from stock analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Danaher from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

DHR stock opened at $101.29 on Thursday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $78.97 and a fifty-two week high of $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 78,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $7,968,792.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,125,344.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 18,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $1,827,281.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,589.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 253,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

