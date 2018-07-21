Bank of America Corp (BAC) is Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s 10th Largest Position

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.5% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 48,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Vetr cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

NYSE BAC opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

