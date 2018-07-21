Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 target price on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank traded down $0.20, reaching $33.90, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 945,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.43. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $35.55.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $214.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.20 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

