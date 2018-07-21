Banco de Chile (BCH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Banco de Chile from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Banco de Chile presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $92.40 on Tuesday. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $79.60 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 38,212 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $3,548,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 483.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

