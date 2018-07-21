Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Given a €7.60 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BBVA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.58 ($8.92).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BME:BBVA traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €6.65 ($7.82). The stock had a trading volume of 49,660,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,350,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.