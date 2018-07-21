Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Hershey Co (HSY)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in Hershey by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $497,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,723.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.65.

Hershey opened at $91.92 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $115.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 113.86%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.