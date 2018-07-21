Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $259,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Stock

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 338.4% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,628,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,307,000 after buying an additional 1,257,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $506,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $170,669,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $130,860,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $451.19 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.51 and a 1 year high of $474.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Argus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $247.52 to $496.14 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $320.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $355.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

