Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLDP. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 38.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 16.6% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 140,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 104.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 47,515 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

