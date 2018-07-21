Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $148.18 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,739 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.0% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of AbbVie worth $148,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $109.00 to $98.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.65.

AbbVie opened at $88.91 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.47% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $1,749,478.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.63 per share, with a total value of $99,912.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

