Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.17. Axon Enterprise reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Imperial Capital set a $50.00 target price on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $70,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,834.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $15,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,722,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 273.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.01. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

