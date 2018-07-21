Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Receives $61.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.55.

AXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Axis Capital from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Axis Capital stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 693,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.36. Axis Capital has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $65.89.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. analysts predict that Axis Capital will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.52%.

In related news, EVP Conrad D. Brooks sold 2,601 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $148,725.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,409.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Afam Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 94,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 26.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.