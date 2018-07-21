AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors

Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 2.0% of Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC now owns 111,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 31,914 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $4,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

AT&T opened at $31.10 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $194.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.36 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.90 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AT&T from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

