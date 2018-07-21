Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0444 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.