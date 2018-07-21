Atria Investments LLC Increases Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter worth $3,761,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF opened at $74.91 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $83.88.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.8003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

