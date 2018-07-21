Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,972 Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Red Hat by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Red Hat by 393.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,230,188 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $183,925,000 after buying an additional 980,635 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in Red Hat by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 819,370 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $110,099,000 after buying an additional 23,094 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Red Hat by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,491 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in Red Hat by 29.6% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,271,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 10,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,778,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,827 shares of company stock worth $6,955,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHT opened at $147.88 on Friday. Red Hat Inc has a one year low of $95.88 and a one year high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Red Hat had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $813.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Hat declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the open-source software company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Red Hat in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Red Hat from $192.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Red Hat from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Hat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

