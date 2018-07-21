Atria Investments LLC Acquires 513 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $164.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $925.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.83 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.46.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 800 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $118,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at $842,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

