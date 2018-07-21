Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) VP Sells $341,250.00 in Stock

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) VP Michael J. Schulte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,713.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATKR opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51. Atkore International Group Inc has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Atkore International Group Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 509,199 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 221,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,739,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after buying an additional 78,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATKR. Zacks Investment Research cut Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Atkore International Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

