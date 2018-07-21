athenahealth (ATHN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. athenahealth earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the health services provider an impact score of 46.8548084278732 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATHN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of athenahealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

ATHN stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 99.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. athenahealth has a twelve month low of $111.61 and a twelve month high of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.13 million. athenahealth had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that athenahealth will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan D. Porter sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $64,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

