AT Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

AT Bancorp lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,338 shares during the period. AT Bancorp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 297,112 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 327,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Vetr lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

