Assicurazioni Generali (G) PT Set at €20.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €20.40 ($24.00) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Societe Generale set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.41 ($19.31).

Shares of BIT G opened at €15.73 ($18.51) on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

