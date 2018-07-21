Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $5.41 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 5.7% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its position in shares of Paychex by 20.5% during the second quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 4,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 53,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 34,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $2,396,884.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 2,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $188,802.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,567 shares in the company, valued at $20,236,089.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,834 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $70.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.84%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.