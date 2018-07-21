Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Zagg Inc (ZAGG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 264,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.93% of Zagg at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zagg by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,892,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after purchasing an additional 183,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zagg by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zagg by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,464,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 705,844 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zagg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,151,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Zagg by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 560,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Zagg alerts:

ZAGG opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $495.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.35. Zagg Inc has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. Zagg had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. research analysts forecast that Zagg Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZAGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Zagg in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Larabee sold 18,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $269,427.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,190.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brian Stech sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,594 shares of company stock valued at $746,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Zagg Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.