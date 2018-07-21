Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 89.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 268,715 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 276,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group opened at $124.01 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.98. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $87.91 and a 1-year high of $125.46.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

In other news, insider Mark Leo Berthiaume sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $225,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $1,760,782.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,320.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

