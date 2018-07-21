Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72,897 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Axis Capital worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Axis Capital during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Axis Capital during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Axis Capital during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Axis Capital during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital opened at $57.90 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Axis Capital had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Axis Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axis Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.55.

In other news, EVP Conrad D. Brooks sold 2,601 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $148,725.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,103 shares in the company, valued at $806,409.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

