ASML’s (ASML) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASML. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BlueFin Research upgraded ASML from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Cowen started coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.43.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML opened at $219.81 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. ASML has a one year low of $148.95 and a one year high of $221.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.73.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. analysts predict that ASML will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ASML by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,375,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,737,000 after acquiring an additional 103,977 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,218,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,291,000 after acquiring an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,153,000 after acquiring an additional 69,495 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 532,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 39.3% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 340,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,585,000 after acquiring an additional 96,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.